ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Beautiful spring temperatures entice visitors from across the nation and the world to seek the wonder of Rocky Mountain National Park.

“I can just wear a T-shirt and there’s snow out,” said one visitor from California.

While some are happy to stay in their cars while viewing majestic mountains and astonishing wildlife, others aim to hike on snowy pathways through the forest.

“The contrast between seeing the lake and the snow was so beautiful,” said one enthusiastic hiker visiting from Virginia.

Park officials tell FOX31 that recent storms have left Bear Lake trails with five to six feet of snow. Hikers are advised to come prepared with the right equipment.

“We brought micro spikes which is probably the best thing we could have brought,” said one hiker who took time to rest near the lake after a strenuous trek across the area.

Bear Lake’s altitude is 9,475 feet. Park rangers recommend the use of snowshoes if hiking in higher elevations.

Park rangers tell the Problem Solvers visitors should also watch for ticks on cleared paths that have less snow and southern exposure.

Ticks can spread disease. Wear long pants and sleeves and avoid going off into high grass. Boots can be sprayed with repellent.