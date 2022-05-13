DENVER (KDVR) — Residents at Aspgren Park in southwest Denver are asking for help from the Problem Solvers, saying their neighbors are polluting, causing safety concerns and playing loud music late in the night.

Those “neighbors” are living out of recreational vehicles around that park. It’s been about two weeks since some people who live around the park said they’ve been able to enjoy the playground and park.

“I mean it’s right there,” Anna Martin, a resident who lives near the park, said.

The park is one reason Martin and her husband decided to move to their home.

“There’s a playground that we go and play on, and we also just go to the green open space a lot and just kick around the soccer ball,” Martin said.

Martin has two children and they’ve enjoyed their trips to Aspgren Park.

“Since our neighbors have arrived, that activity has been extremely minimized,” Martin said.

A few weeks ago, her new neighbors parked around the park, and Martin said they’ve created a situation that makes trips to the park less than ideal.

“A lot of trash, there was a dog bite from one of the campers,” Martin said.

Dog bites aren’t the only issue. Noise has been another complaint.

“They have a bass system that they were running last night, so we called the police on that,” Martin said, “I mean I could keep going. There’s open containers of helium that they’re just transporting around. We’re really concerned about fires that might start.”

What was once their green oasis in the middle of the city is now parking for multiple RVs.

“We have beautiful parks and it’s just a shame to see them treated this way,” Martin said.

How is Denver responding to Aspgren Park concerns?

Martin and neighbors have reached out to Denver Police. The department told the FOX31 Problem Solvers they are aware of complaints and are working with other city departments to find a solution.

Martin and her neighbors are taking the only role they have right now: “Giving them as much information as we can about what’s happening, because really we don’t know what to do.”

DPD told FOX31 to reach out to the City’s Department of Housing Stability.

“HOST,” as it’s known, told FOX31 they’re working on a safe parking program for folks experiencing homelessness. HOST said this program, ideally, is meant to provide a place to park and live while these people focus on exiting homelessness.