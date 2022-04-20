DENVER (KDVR) — Video obtained by the Problem Solvers shows a man punching a woman, stomping on her chest, dragging her off of an RTD bus by her ankle and leaving her to die last year — and no one did anything to stop it.

“She’s a woman being assaulted by a man, and nobody did anything. Nothing,” said Chamera Davis, whose mother, 57-year-old Helene Brooks, was killed during the August incident.

Antoin Griego, 24, is facing second-degree murder and assault charges after investigators found his DNA on Brooks’ ankle, according to an arrest affidavit that was recently unsealed and obtained by the Problem Solvers.

“If I am seeing a woman getting assaulted? Yeah, no. I’m not just going to sit there,” Davis said. “Regardless, I’m small. I’m 96 pounds. I’m not just going to sit there. Y’all sat there. You watched her get dragged off this bus,” she said, explaining that her mother was also petite.

Video obtained by the Problem Solvers shows multiple passengers failing to come to Brooks’ aid as she was being assaulted. One passenger later told police he was “scared and did not want to look at the suspect for fear the suspect would turn his attention to him.”

According to the arrest affidavit, Brooks boarded the bus near East Colfax Avenue and North Yosemite Street after “she had jumped in front of the bus’s path of travel, preventing its movement.” The bus driver said she appeared intoxicated when she started yelling curse words at other passengers.

Davis said Brooks struggled with addiction.

According to the video obtained by the Problem Solvers, Brooks can be heard repeatedly shouting, “I ain’t scared of you” when she boarded the bus.

The arrest affidavit alleges Griego, who was more than double her weight – 280 pounds – and 6 feet 2 inches tall, is the man who punched her in the head with a closed fist.

After the strike, the man can be heard saying, “Who ain’t never been knocked out?” Followed by, “Here’s one more.”

Other passengers can be heard saying, “Don’t do that man,” but no one physically intervened.

After she had been dragged off the bus by the suspect, the suspect reboarded the bus and sat down. The bus driver can be heard saying, “They’re going to come and get you, man. You’re on video.”

Another passenger said, “Alright, we can keep riding though, man. We got to go to work, man…She alright! That lady alright. She’s good.”

One passenger even peeked out the window, where Brooks was laying on the ground.

To which the driver responded, “I know, but it’s on video dude. I’ll lose my job.”

The suspect said, “You want me to get off?” and exited the bus after saying he respected the driver’s choice to have him exit the bus. He left the scene before police arrived.

Griego was not arrested until Jan. 25, 2022, according to Aurora Police.

Brooks’ obituary indicates that she worked as a customer service representative and an artist. She built her skills studying under a “Collaborative Healing Initiative Within Communities which offers training for women by women,” the obituary said. “This is where she built her skills in construction and was on her way to becoming a creative artisan.”

The obituary also said she loved to sing and cook and loved her family dearly.

Davis said Brooks was “never scared to speak her mind. She’s not a person that’s going to back down. She’s not a person that’s going to be quiet…she’s so carefree.”

Davis hopes to one day open a non-profit in Brooks’ honor, to help the homeless and people who want to get out of sex work.

“They just need some help, and that’s what my mom wanted to do was help people.”