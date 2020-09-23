Rifle range expansion in Boulder worries residents

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Many rifle clubs are having to change the way they do business during the pandemic, but the Boulder Rifle Club is making plans to expand.

Not everyone is happy about it. Resident Daniel Weller tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers as a gun owner he supports gun ranges and rifle clubs but is concerned about the noise associated with the range.

“We hear a lot of gun noise almost on a daily basis, it is definitely noticeable, it is very annoying,” he said.

Weller told the Problem Solvers he’s also concerned about the safety of those using nearby open space trails.

The Boulder Rifle Club has existed for more than 97 years, offering training space for police at no charge. Club management tells the Problem Solvers expansion improvements will reduce noise by 50%.

FOX31 checked the county application and found it shows a “special use” review to allow for the construction of five new ranges at the club’s location, 4810 North 26th St., in unincorporated Boulder County. The Boulder Rifle Club told the Problem Solvers the expansion is the result of the Sport Shooting Partnership designed to improve safety, enhance free space for police training that is close to the city (in case of emergencies) and provide public access to the club without membership. The project would also enable Forest Service lands in the Boulder Ranger District to be closed to shooting.

A Boulder County spokesperson told the Problem Solvers the planning commission turned down the expansion application in a vote of 3 to 2 on Aug. 19h. The proposal still goes to the Board of County Commissioners where an Oct. 20 hearing will allow residents to voice their concerns. The Land Use Code regulates outdoor firing ranges, which is why the Club has to apply under special review.