Ride Sharing prices are surging around metro-Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — In case you haven’t noticed, taking an Uber or a Lyft has gotten a lot more expensive.

Ride sharing services say the demand for rides is currently outpacing the number of available drivers across the nation and here in metro-Denver.

According to a recent analysis from Rakuten Intelligence, ride-hailing costs jumped up by 37% this past March, compared to the same time period last year.

Some Coloradans shared how much they’ve been paying:

“The price from Lakewood to the airport has more than doubled! I used to pay $60 dollars plus tip. My last six rides have been anywhere from $120 to $140 withOUT tip!! This is insane,” said Patricia Flanigan.

“Use to cost us $18 to go from 72nd and Pecos to Laramer Street downtown. Last Saturday for us to get home was $90. We wont be going out anymore lol,” said Marissa Hedrick.

Lyft shared with the Problem Solvers that once vaccines started rolling out earlier this Spring, the demand for rides outpaced the number of drivers available.

“I think it’s more convenient to ride a Lyme or rent a car compared to Uber and Lyft right now, the prices are getting higher now,” said Valerie Gapco, a visitor to Denver.

In a statement to the Problem Solvers, Lyft said, “We’ve added thousands of drivers in the past few weeks and it’s already leading to a better rider experience with wait times down more than 15% nationwide, and down 35% in some major markets”.

There are alternate options such as Lyft and Lime scooters, which cost a fraction of the price.

Shared-ride options will help cut down on costs too, but they involve being paired up with strangers in one vehicle. Lyft has COVID-safety protocols in effect for it.

In the Denver-metro area alone, 94% of Lyft’s drivers either have full-time jobs or are students.

The most expensive times to request a ride-sharing service are: weekends, rush hours and evening hours.

Both Uber and Lyft say they’re adding more drivers each week and supply should catch up with the demand soon.

