Retailers extending holiday return policies this season

DENVER (KDVR) — With the major shopping days behind us now, many of you might be second guessing some of those purchases you made over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Given the supply chain issues, many retailers are extending their return policies; not to mention they encouraged consumers to shop early this year.

Walmart‘s extended holiday policy says, ‘Most items with less than a 90-day return window that customers buy or receive from November 1, 2021, through December 25, 2021, begin their return period on December 26, 2021‘.

As for Target, its policy reads: For Electronics and Entertainment items purchased October 1 through December 25, the refund period will begin on December 26.

Amazon is another major retailer extending its holiday policy. On its website, it shows: For the 2021 holiday season, most of the items purchased between October 1 and December 31 can be returned until January 31, 2022.

Best Buy is giving its customers additional time also: Purchases made October 18, 2021, through January 2, 2022, have an extended return period through January 16, 2022, excluding items purchased with a third-party contract (e.g., activatable devices (cell phones, cellular tablets, mobile hotspots, and cellular wearables) and AppleCare monthly plans, etc.) and holiday products (e.g., artificial trees, lights, decorations, etc.).

Other retailers, like Costco, Nordstrom and Home Depot are sticking to their regular return policies.

“The companies that aren’t extending their return policies, when you’re purchasing one should always be aware of the return policy so that you could be sure that you are not only getting an item that somebody might want, but if an exchange needs to happen it can be done within a certain amount of time,” said Leslie Tayne, a family financial expert.

Experts suggest consumers study each store’s return policy, before making a purchase.