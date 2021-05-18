Restitution demand dropped for 2 snowboarders accused of causing an avalanche

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two backcountry snowboarders accused of triggering an avalanche near the Eisenhower Tunnel have reached a plea agreement with the State of Colorado, according to the Law Office of Jason Flores-Williams.

The plea deal drops the $168,000 restitution demand in exchange for a guilty plea for petty misdemeanor charges for both men.

Evan Hannibal and Tyler DeWitt are being charged with a single misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment for the slide in March 2020.

The pair claimed the Colorado Avalanche Information Center violated their Fourth and Fifth Amendment rights.

In a motion filed last December in the Fifth Judicial District, attorney Jason Flores-Williams alleges the Go-Pro video being used by prosecutors as evidence should never have been handed over to Summit County prosecutors.

Flores-Williams says his clients gave the video to the CAIC in good faith, not knowing it was going to be used against them as evidence.

The plea agreement was filed on Tuesday, the trial date is set for June 7.