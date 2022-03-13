DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Restaurant Week runs from March 11 through March 20.

More than 200 restaurants have a lot on the line this year while still trying to recover from the effects of the pandemic. In addition, high gas prices are affecting the cost of delivered supplies.

Many restaurants hope the excitement of participating in a Denver tradition, extraordinary menu selections, and good deals will provide a much-needed boost. Foodies enjoy multi-course offerings at set prices, many at less than $50.

FOX31 found many enjoying offerings at the FNG Restaurant in the Highlands neighborhood.

General Manager David Caughey describes FNG as a “rock and roll fun upbeat culinary experience.”

Warmer weather during the kick-off weekend of restaurant week is good news for the restaurant community, considering a report by the Colorado Restaurant Association indicating a substantial decrease in indoor dining in 2022.

Caughey says many restaurants are also having to adjust to the effect of high gas prices.

“Right now, we’re seeing some additional surcharges from our vendors, and we don’t want to pass that along to our customers, so we’re just trying to be creative,” he said.

The eatery, owned by the Tag Restaurant Group, took time to remodel during the pandemic. The company also operates Guard and Grace, Los Chingones, Hash TAG and Grange Hall.

Caughey says the key to staying in the game is to remain flexible.

“The challenges keep coming whether supply chain, staffing, obviously rising gas prices, we want to keep the worries of the world at the front door, bring (customers) in, give them a great experience, give them excellent service, provide them with an excellent product,” he said.