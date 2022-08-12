THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The owner of a Thornton restaurant says a leaky roof could put her out of business if her landlord doesn’t step in to help.

Janelle Abeyta owns the Tree House Bar & Grill near the corner of West 84th Avenue and Huron Street in Thornton. Abeyta said that for more than a year, she has dealt with a leaky roof. Over time, the problem has only gotten worse.

During a Sunday funeral reception, Abeyta said her staff had to pull out buckets to catch water falling from the ceiling.

“I’m a mother of two,” she said. “I’ve built this on everything I’ve had, you know, I’ve spent everything, and it just seems I can’t get help. I can’t catch a break, it’s stressful, it’s hard.”

She said faulty pipes have also become an issue.

Abeyta admits that once requests to fix the pipes and roofs went unanswered, she stopped paying the full monthly rent on a five-year lease.

“It’s gonna come to an end if I don’t get any help,” Abeyta said.

The Problem Solvers placed a phone call to the landlord, which was not immediately returned.