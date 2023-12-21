DENVER (KDVR) — It will be a tough holiday season for residents displaced by a fire last winter at a condominium building.

More than 80 people had to move out of their homes at the Valencia condominiums on Feb. 1. A large unrepaired portion of the building remains surrounded by a fence.

Others living in an undamaged section of the building told FOX31 they are coping with maintenance problems like a lack of hot water. Colin cares for an older resident who requires hot water for daily hygiene.

“It’s just been like she’s been robbed … of like a decent life right now, and it’s not fair to her,” he said.

Another resident told FOX31 that not having hot water during the cold weather season is difficult.

“Everybody needs hot water. It’s cold when you take showers,” he said.

FOX31 also spoke with residents who say they have had a good experience with the management and maintenance team and understand that financial issues may be causing delays in repairs.

The Problem Solvers reached out to the property management company several times and are still waiting to hear back about how soon the damaged part of the building will be repaired, when the hot water will be fixed and any financial arrangements made for owners who are still unable to sell their units.