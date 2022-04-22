DENVER (KDVR) — Camping season is nearly here and officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife say now is an ideal time to reserve a campsite.

“Keep in mind our Front Range parks tend to fill up on the weekends pretty quickly,” Travis Duncan with CPW said. “If you want to get to a Front Range park on the weekend, you might have to look a little farther out or consider going during the week.”

Colorado has 43 state parks and more than 4,000 campsites. Duncan says you can reserve a site up to six months ahead of your trip date. He says being flexible with your travel dates can help ensure you get a spot at your preferred park.

If you are looking beyond state park camping, the website CampNab.com can help scan national parks’ websites for cancellations.