DENVER (KDVR) — A one-bedroom apartment in the metro area is now renting for more than $1,700 a month on average. At those rates, renters have little patience for maintenance issues and other problems.

With more than 225,000 rental units in the metro area, organizers of a new tenants’ rights group say it is time for renters to band together to stand up for acceptable living conditions.

“Tenants have come together, created a list of their demands, a list of grievances and collected evidence and told their landlords that hey, we’re tired of this we’re fed up,” said Denver Aurora Tenants United organizer Nate Kossa.

The group’s members are based in Denver and Aurora and include volunteers who have testified at the Colorado State Capitol in support of renters’ rights, including Trudy Carra-Desalero.

“Together we have strength, coming together as a group lets them know that we are serious we are going to hold them accountable,“ said Carra-Desalero.

The group is finding success with landlords in some disputes.

“[They] gave in to all the demands the tenants requested, which included fixing the maintenance backlog, agreeing to regular meetings,” said Kossa.

Organized in June, the group’s mission is to improve the quality of life for renters across the metro area.

“We believe that this is not only happening here but in so many apartments and units across the city and we believe that tenants have to come together and fight collectively if we want safe fair housing conditions,” said Kossa.

Kossa said despite laws that protect renters, many feel they are at a disadvantage if there is a dispute.

“I believe that for far too long in our cities that landlords have had far too much power,” said Kossa.

Lakewood resident Deborah Powers showed FOX31 photographs of a backed-up tub that had not been repaired in her apartment.

“My tub would back up — I had to bathe in my kitchen sink for five days,” said Powers, who also complained about rodent infestations.

Powers joined Denver Aurora Tenants United in an effort to create change for the other residents at the Reed Apartments who say they have waited too long to have mold inspected and necessary repairs made.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to the property owner, which provided a statement that said, “VareCo disputes the accuracy of the tenant’s claims.”

The property is not a member of the Metro Denver Colorado Apartment Association. However, that organization’s staff tells FOX31 every tenant is protected by the Warranty Of Habitability law that requires rental housing providers to make repairs within a reasonable time after receiving written notice of the maintenance problem from the resident.

For more information about renters’ rights, visit the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.





