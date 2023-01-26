DENVER (KDVR) — More severe temperatures are expected in the metro area. Some high-rise buildings are experiencing heating problems, the result of increased use and supply chain shortages affecting parts used to repair boilers.

Sherri, a resident at the Halcyon House apartments in Denver, told FOX31 that some units in the building are not properly heated.

“It is on but nothing is coming out,” she said.

Another resident told Problem Solvers that staff and a maintenance worker were told about the issues.

‘We’ve got to keep writing notices to tell them that heat’s not on, and we’ve got to keep doing it and keep doing it,” Sherri said.

Renters: Write a complaint, document everything

FOX31 reached out to Avail Property Management, which operates the building.

A corporate executive explained that a new boiler was installed and the heat is running, but these concerns will be immediately investigated. A social services case worker is standing by to speak to residents as part of the process.

Renters’ rights experts advise any tenant experiencing problems to immediately file a formal, written complaint with the leasing office and document the issue with pictures or video if possible.

Verbal requests to maintenance workers may not yield immediate results.