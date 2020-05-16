Red Rocks concertgoers want refunds for shows postponed due to COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — Country music artist Brantley Gilbert was supposed to play back-to-back nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre last week. Thanks to the coronavirus, the shows were postponed.

“That’s outside of everybody’s control, we certainly understand that,” said Aaron Batte. What the Castle Pines resident did not understand is why he can’t get a refund after spending $1,178.40 on 16 tickets for himself and friends.

“They should be refunding the consumers, especially right now when so many people are struggling with their livelihoods, their work situations, they need the cash now. They shouldn’t be having to deal with a company like AXS or Anschutz Entertainment Group that wants to hold onto to that money,” said Gilbert.

AXS tickets emailed Batte on March 23 the following: “If the event cannot be rescheduled once the ban is lifted, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card you used to purchase, within 30 business days.”

The problem for concertgoers like Batte is that no one knows when concert bans will be lifted and since the show hadn’t been canceled – only postponed – Aaron has been denied a refund.

“We don’t know if or when there will be a new date. Should we be patient and wait for 30 days to go by, 60 days to go by, 90 days to go by, just to then find out they can’t get it rescheduled — and now they’ve held on to that money, in my case, almost a year?” said Batte.

The City and County of Denver owns Red Rocks and a city spokesman tells the Problem Solvers ticket refunds are up to concert promoters like AEG Presents and Live Nation.

The Brantley Gilbert show was promoted by AEG Presents. In a statement, AEG Presents told FOX31, “As soon as a postponed show announces a new date, a 30-day window opens up for people to get refunds for anyone who wants one. We’re working through logistics to get as many of our shows rescheduled as quickly and as efficiently as possible.”

What AEG could not tell FOX31 is how long it will take to decide if a show has been canceled or if it can be rescheduled. A spokesman for AEG Presents said the company is working with music artists and hopes to provide clarity in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, Batte has filed a complaint with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.

A spokesman for the Attorney General Phil Weiser emailed the following statement to the Problem Solvers:

“Our office has received a number of complaints from consumers who have yet to receive refunds for tickets to concerts that have not taken place as scheduled due to the COVID-19 crisis. Under Colorado law, companies must deliver a service or product that they charge for. To comply with this requirement, ticket vendors should clearly explain and evenly apply their refund policies to consumers, including providing guidance on how a company determines when an event is postponed versus canceled. The Attorney General’s Office will continue to monitor this situation to ensure consumers are being treated fairly when it comes to refunds.”