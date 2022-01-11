Records: Fire crews responded to call on Eldorado Springs Drive days before devastating Marshall Fire

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – A property that is currently under investigation for its proximity to the potential origin of the deadly Marshall Fire was also briefly investigated by a Mountain View Fire Rescue crew nearly a week earlier.

On Christmas Eve, fire crews responded to reports of an “outside rubbish, trash, or waste fire” on the property at 5325 Eldorado Springs Dr., a property that is linked to a religious group called Twelve Tribes.

The crews were dispatched to the address for the report of “a trash or grass fire as seen from a passer by driving on Hwy 93,” according to a fire report obtained by the Problem Solvers.

The report said the homeowner was “burning rubbish in a dirt field. The fire was visible from the road. He stated that he would be burning railroad ties for the next few hours. He also had a front-end loader and a water source established for control measures.”

The FOX31 Problem Solvers attempted to reach the people who live on the property but so far have been unsuccessful.

A cause of the fire and the exact origin point have not yet been determined.

Various neighbors have suggested the deadly Marshall fire may have started on or near that property because of video they recorded showing early flames on the site that appeared to be growing out of control before entire neighborhoods were wiped out.

In a press conference last week, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle warned residents not to jump to conclusions about the origin of the blaze.

“It’s an open investigation. We’re going to do it right. It’s going to take some time. You’re going to lose your patience because it’s going to take a while,” said Pelle. “We’re going to get the right people with the right expertise. The snow’s going to melt. We’re going to be able to see better. Things are going to happen. We’re going to do it well. We’re going to take our time and be methodical because the stakes are huge.”