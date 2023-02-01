DENVER (KDVR) — Planning to travel? Read the fine print, especially if you rent host properties like Airbnb and Vrbo.

Paula Bishop booked a great Airbnb property in Dallas last June for more than $3,000. She said the host’s contract included a 30-day cancellation policy, but the agreement wasn’t honored according to Airbnb’s guidelines.

“I contacted my U.S. Bank and disputed the charge,” she said.

Bishop told FOX31 that after obtaining an attorney, she received an initial refund for $3,855.91 but was later shocked to see she was charged a second time, which was a mistake.

“I couldn’t fathom paying this credit card bill that was completely for nothing,” she said.

The Problem Solvers stepped in and asked Airbnb to investigate. The company said the additional charge was caused by a rare, minor technical issue, which was swiftly resolved and unrelated to the reported dispute between the host and guest.

Problem solved: Airbnb issues refund

Within 48 hours, FOX31 received a statement from the company saying, “We have reached out to the guest, provided them with support, and issued them a full refund.”

Airbnb said it is important to note that their hosts determine their own cancellation policy, so they urge guests to make sure they understand the requirements. Guests are required to view and sign the policy before booking. Information on cancellation policies is provided on the Airbnb website.

Report any issues to customer service immediately.