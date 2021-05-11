Push under way to get vaccine into more pediatrician’s offices

DENVER (KDVR) — The Pfizer vaccine could be available to kids 12 and up starting as early as Wednesday. That’s when a CDC advisory committee is scheduled to vote.

Once approved, vaccination clinics and pharmacies will be able to administer the vaccine to those younger kids.

There is also a push to make the vaccine available in more pediatrician’s offices.

“We want more pediatricians to take it,” said Gov. Jared Polis said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Polis says many pediatricians linked to large hospital chains have access to the vaccine already, but he wants others to get it as well. He plans a call with doctors to encourage this.

“Every pediatrician should offer it to every person age 12 and up whenever they come in for a checkup or any other reason, and I think we will probably be there within a couple of weeks,” Polis said.

Tri-County Health Department tells the Problem Solvers the only pediatricians that can re-distribute the vaccine must already be enrolled with the Colorado Department of Health and Environment as an approved COVID-19 vaccine provider. That process can take time and training.

Some doctors have concerns about storage and quantities. However, Tri-County Health says they can break apart the large trays of vaccine and give out smaller amounts. To be able to make this work, Greenwood Pediatrics in Centennial purchased an ultra-cold freezer and doctors plan to work with other pediatrician’s offices to store and share the vaccine.

“We are working with a pediatric urgent care. We are working with other pediatric practices. We have purchased an ultra-low freezer, so we can store a quantity and share those with other practices,” said Dr. Dan Feiten, president of Greenwood Pediatrics.

Feiten says there are plenty of benefits.

He points out that many of the younger kids have a fear of needles.

“Remember that 12- to 15-year-olds are much more prone to fainting,” Feiten said. “So being able to get it in your doctor’s office, who ‘A’ might know you, and ‘B’ might have an exam table for you to lie down on, might be a better option,” he said.

Greenwood Pediatrics will hold a vaccination clinic on Sunday. Registration and appointments are required.