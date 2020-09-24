Puppy stolen at gunpoint returned to Denver couple

DENVER (KDVR) — A puppy that was stolen from a Denver couple at gunpoint last week has been returned and is home safe.

Loki, a miniature Dachshund, was stolen on Sept. 17 at the Nettie Moore playground in west Denver.

Praveena Dewers and her boyfriend Shawn were walking Loki when young teenagers called out to them from a car, saying how cute their puppy was and asking to take a picture with Loki.

Dewers said the teens then took off with the dog, pointing a gun at the owners, warning them to stop trying to get their puppy back.

“All of the sudden, he starts to roll up his window. I was holding on to the leash, but he also pulled up a gun at the same time and he was like, ‘Just don’t, just don’t,” Dewers said.

On Wednesday afternoon, the owners confirmed that they had picked up Loki from detectives and he is home safe.

FOX31 and Channel 2 are working to learn more information about how Loki was returned and whether anyone is in custody. This story will be updated once that information becomes available.

