Protecting a state treasure or creating an eyesore? Lawmakers want fence around Capitol

DENVER (KDVR) — Lawmakers want to build a permanent fence around the state Capitol based on a security risk assessment that shows upgrades are necessary.

Sen. Dominick Moreno tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers the fence is part of an $8 million enhanced security plan that includes camera and access point upgrades.

More than a million dollars in damages was caused during summer riots in 2020 alone.

“Not only do lawmakers convene here, the press convenes here, so do members of the general public that are interested in Colorado’s history,” Moreno said.

Even though the fence will allow public access for visitors, some worry that the barrier will send the wrong message.

One man tells FOX31, “A fortress would mean people didn’t get over stuff, they don’t move on.”

FOX31 asked Colorado’s Department of Personnel and Administration about the design. Spokesperson Doug Platt explains, “We have to keep security in mind at the Capitol, but we also have to worry about design, and we also have to worry about making sure that we keep the building open and accessible.”

Moreno said these are measures that reflect the current climate of society.

“Horribly disappointing that we have come to a place where our dialogue with each other can’t be in a civil way,” he said. Moreno also underscores the importance of respect for free speech and the encouragement of healthy, respectful dialogue.

Once the final plans are approved, it could take several months to a year for a fence to appear on Capitol grounds.