What happened to Elijah McClain: Problem Solvers investigate | Watch full half-hour program

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – The FOX31 Problem Solvers investigate the death of Elijah McClain, 23, who died after an altercation with Aurora police and after being sedated with ketamine.

McClain’s death sparked nationwide protests and launched new federal, state , and local investigations.

FOX31 shows you the body-camera footage and reveals video interviews with the police and medics who were on the scene.

The Problem Solvers also uncover internal records raising questions about his treatment by paramedics.