Problem Solvers: How to protect your license plate from being stolen

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — Protecting your identity can be as simple as keeping an eye on your license plates.

Longmont police say that securing your plates and practicing proper safety habits will thwart thieves looking to steal them.

Law enforcement experts say crooks go after license plates on cars that are similar to other cars they hope to steal.

LPD says some car owners have no car insurance and want to steal plates so that it looks as if the plates are legitimate.

When police run the plates, they come up clean until the owner of the plate reports the plate or car as stolen. Thieves usually take front plates believing they are least likely to be noticed, according to police.

Victor (who does not want to reveal his last name) told the Problem Solvers he discovered his license plate missing after leaving his car in a store parking lot for less than an hour.

“I just kind of looked at my car and there was something wrong with it and as I got closer I was like “oh my God my plate is gone”,” he said.

Police now use auto license plate readers that scan for stolen plates and alert officers. Longmont police advise drivers to park in areas with proper lighting, check plates regularly and purchase security screws for your plate.

It is also important to know your plate number so theft can be reported immediately.