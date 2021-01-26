Problem Solvers helps mother of 3 after unemployment payment error is discovered

DENVER (KDVR) — State unemployment officials continue to work to help thousands waiting for assistance after the benefits system was revamped.

Chelsea Smith reached out to the FOX31 Problem Solvers for help after finding an error in her unemployment benefits payment.

Smith says she lost her job this summer.

“I was working a job that paid me 23 (dollars) an hour and after the pandemic started they started laying people off,” she said.

The mother of three says she has little to no income coming in after she discovered the error.

“CDLE still has it that I’m still employed so they’ve been paying me like I’ve been working part time meanwhile I’ve been unemployed since July,” she said.

The Problem Solvers reached out to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE). The staff quickly looked into Smith’s case.

Smith said CDLE contacted her and she can now look forward to filing her claim for the full correct amount of unemployment benefits.

Since the revamping of the state’s unemployment system, many have reported delays.

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment had nearly 30,000 requests for payments.

The staff is working to help those waiting.