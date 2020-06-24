Problem Solvers help woman who battled COVID-19 navigate unemployment issues

DENVER (KDVR) — A woman beat COVID-19 after being in a coma for 10 days only to face months of unemployment struggles following her release from the hospital.

Ravi Turman was only meant to visit Colorado for Christmas, then fly back home. But a missed flight changed her fate.

“I was working for a job for 19 years, never had any attendance issues or anything, but I was released because I missed my flight,” Turman said.

Turman tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers her she was told her unemployment claim got denied in Indiana as it is an “employment-at-will” state.

Turman then decided to turn her unfortunate circumstances it into an opportunity to live with her daughter in Colorado.

“I got a job here, I was working for the state as a temp-to-hire through a temp agency. But then I got the COVID-19, so I was off,” Turman said.

On March 22, Turman went into the hospital for a COVID-19 test. Both of her lungs collapsed and doctors at UCHealth believed she had a 50-percent chance — at best — for survival.

“My chest was knotted up, I couldn’t catch a breath,” Turman said.

Despite her odds, Turman managed to wake up from a coma and beat the virus. Shortly after, she learned her temporary job had been filled by a new person during her battle with COVID-19.

“I don’t fault anyone for the situation, it’s just I have to figure out what’s next,” Turman said, adding, “I have to survive, I’m still here and wonderfully so, but I’ve got to do something.”

Turman tried filing for unemployment in Colorado.

“It said because I worked in a different state, I did not qualify for anything here in Colorado, that I had to contact the state I was previously in.”

Turman then tried contacting Indiana’s unemployment offices but could not get a response.

On Tuesday, FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted both offices in Colorado and Indiana. Communications officials in both states tracked Turman’s claims and found out she had a balance of several thousand dollars from her initial unemployment claim in Indiana from January.

Turman had no idea about this balance as she was unable to connect with anyone from the unemployment office during the pandemic.

After Problem Solvers gave her the update, she was able to get in touch with the office and learn how to apply for vouchers to get increments of her balance.