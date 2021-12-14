Problem Solvers help neighbors get answers about speed issues

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A group of concerned residents reached out to the FOX31 Problem Solvers for help after a crash highlighted an ongoing speeding problem in their neighborhood. FOX31’s Deborah Takahara was able to reach Adams County officials who are now looking into the matter.

At 2 a.m. Monday, an alleged drunk driver in a Chevrolet Tahoe crashed into a parked car, hit some landscaping logs, went airborne, then crashed into a home at the corner of 80th Avenue and Patricia Drive.

Marian and Gregory Ashmore called the incident “traumatizing,” and called the FOX31 Problem Solvers.

“Our dog’s been hit, someone hit and killed their cat. People drive by like that every day. They don’t slow down,” said Gregory Ashmore.

“Now that it’s hit a house, what’s it going to take? A kid to get hit before they actually do something?” Marian Ashmore said.

They’ve tried in the past to get a petition together for speed bumps. They say it went nowhere.

After seeing FOX31’s coverage of the latest crash, Takahara heard back from Christa Bruning, the Communications Director for Adams County. She wrote, “We take the safety of our residents and our neighborhoods very seriously. The Public Works Team is going to mobilize a traffic study, including a speed analysis, on this specific roadway. Public Works does not have a record of any past requests for speed bumps or other traffic calming options in this area. Public Works will be completing a review of the site and the team will recommend traffic calming measures commiserate with the crash history and results of the traffic study.”

The Ashmore’s were relieved to hear their message had been heard. “I’m happy. I’m glad it got somewhere and something’s getting done. Just today, again our car almost got hit again,” Marian said.

In the meantime, the residents of the home that was hit are struggling to get answers about the driver.

Tyler Brummit said it’s been one thing after another since the crash. “In situations like this, unfortunately, it’s just you’re waiting, waiting to see where the next piece falls … literally. We’re completely at a loss in every sense of the word. It’s extremely frustrating to learn this guy, who was drunk, wasn’t even in his personal vehicle. He was driving a dealer-in-transit vehicle. How did he get that? Someone needs to be responsible for this,” Brummit said.

“The saddest thing about this, aside from the material possessions that we lost, is our peace of mind. Your home is a sanctuary, and that man took that away from us. Now regardless of if continue to live in this home or another, I can’t even feel safe in my own bedroom. Now I’ll be afraid of a car coming through a wall. I’ll never get that back. If I do, it will take years,” Brummit continued.