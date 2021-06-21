Problem Solvers help high school graduate get passport for senior trip in crunch time

Recent Cherry Creek High graduate gets to go on senior trip

DENVER (KDVR) — A recent graduate of Cherry Creek High School is able to travel to Mexico for her senior trip after the Problem Solvers helped her obtain a new passport just in the nick of time.

Senator Michel Bennett’s office was able to get Audrey Pallai an appointment at the Colorado Passport Agency on Monday morning and she received her new passport in the afternoon.

Pallai and her friends started planning their trip to Cozumel, Mexico just about a month ago. She said she realized 10 days before she was supposed to leave that her passport had expired in March.

Audrey’s mom, Maggie Pallai said since travel has been so dicey during the pandemic they haven’t pulled out their passports in over a year and a half.

“With COVID we didn’t really get a senior year,” she said.

In a desperate time crunch, Pallai got an appointment in Seattle at the passport agency on Friday, June 18. After arriving on Thursday, President Biden signed a bill making Juneteenth into law as a national holiday which prompted the closure of the passport office and canceling her appointment.

She said she is grateful for the Problem Solvers helping her make this trip happen.