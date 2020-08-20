Problem Solved: Denver business helps family after air conditioner unit stolen

DENVER (KDVR) — The metro area is seeing a range of dangerously high temperatures this summer prompting thieves to target expensive cooling units.

Richard Delatorre’s family was struggling to endure temperatures as high as 95 degrees inside their home after a thief stole their outdoor air conditioning unit.

“It was horrible, (we were) using ice packs, taking cold showers” he said.

The Delatorre’s said a replacement unit would take two weeks, so the FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted the team at Brothers Plumbing, Heating and Electric.

Within hours, the crew delivered several powerful cooling units to the family.

Delatorre was shocked to see the white truck arrive at his doorstep.

“They’re local heroes, stepping in when nobody wants to put a helping hand out,” he said.

Levi Scullion of Brothers Plumbing Heating and Electric said the business has a strong commitment to community service.

“We all need a helping hand once in a while so giving that hand, reaching out, it just keeps trickling down,” he said.

Delatorre shared pictures of his family enjoying the cooler air.

“It shows people out there do care, I’m a big fan of Fox 31 I see you guys out there helping out and stuff..now I can say I’m one of the people who got the help myself,” he said.

It is important to know the signs of heat exposure in children and the elderly, which include flushed hot skin, problems breathing and dizziness.