Prized 1967 Plymouth Valiant stolen from locked Weld County garage

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado man reached out to the Problem Solvers after his prized 1967 Plymouth Valiant was stolen from his locked garage.

Zack O’Connell is hoping the public can keep an eye out for his most prized possession, which was stolen from his garage near Fort Lupton on Saturday while he and his family were out of town.

“The car was kind of like my voice, in a way. It was the way I expressed myself,” O’Connell told the Problem Solvers.

For two years, O’Connell said he poured at least $20,000 into the car, which has a memorable name: Christopher, a moniker given by its previous owner.

“Even if I’m a 90-year-old man, I’ll still look for that car ’til the day I die,” O’Connell said.

O’Connell’s stepmom, Janie O’Connell, said the family is less concerned about other things the thief stole, like tools and family heirlooms.

“Our most important concern right now is a young man’s faith in humanity. Zack needs that car back. That’s the most important thing. The things don’t matter,” she said.