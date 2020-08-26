Price of lumber skyrockets, while supply is running low

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Coloradans should prepare for sticker shock when they go to purchase supplies for their next ‘At-Home’ projects. The price of lumber is up 80% since mid-April and it’s leaving stores with low supplies and new high prices.

At Front Range Lumber Company in Lakewood, supplies are running thin.

“I’ll give you a call when the other stuff is in,” a salesperson said to a customer as he was loading up.

Having supplies run this low, however, is unheard of.

“So this is extremely rare. We’ve seen some products that have been on allocation during the Summer or some specific items we’ve been out of, but never entire groups of products like fencing products, 2x4s, 4x4s, fence pickets,” said Kent Gunzner, co-owner of Front Range Lumber Company.

With lumber prices up 80% since mid-April, the National Association of Homebuilders says an average price per thousand board feet is above $600. In the last two weeks, plywood went from being $15 to now around $34.

“So we’re seeing the same thing. There are demand issues, of course. A lot of people who are at home all the time don’t realize what’s happened out in the real world. For instance, some factories shut down for weeks or even a month,” Gunzner said.

But woodworkers say the low supply is mostly due to the unexpected overwhelming demand during the pandemic.

“Typically a composite fence that comes in within a week or so takes about six weeks to be ordered in,” said Bradley with Gus & Company Fencing in Black Hawk.

At The Home Depot off of Alameda Avenue in Lakewood, it’s hit or miss. The plywood racks are incredibly thin and the fence pickets have been picked through.

Given the low supply on some pieces, experts say it’s best to wait a couple of months when prices will likely be reduced. They’re thinking sometime in Winter.

“If they can wait, I’d get out of the feeding frenzy and take a break for a little while until things get more back to normal,” said Gunzner.

According to Gunzner, prices will likely continue to climb until about mid-November to December.