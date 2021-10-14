Prepare now: Deicer, plows, impacted by supply chain issues

DENVER (KDVR) — Pandemic-related supply chain issues once again stand to impact residents and businesses in need of snow and ice removal supplies.

Pandemic-related work shortages in other parts of the world create shipping backups and can affect the transportation of products on Interstate 70.

Colorado snow removal companies are preparing now after managing the issue in 2020.

Rocky Mountain Snow Removal and Landscape handles large properties, including apartment buildings, businesses, churches and schools. The company assists residential clients as well.

They tell the FOX31 Problem Solvers they’ve planned ahead and are prepared to provide service to customers. Mike Wickersheim said the business has taken steps to ensure crews have plenty of inventory for the upcoming winter season.

He explained that shortages are caused by disruptions in delivery.

“It comes from out of state and with a truck driver shortage, it’s hard to get things into Colorado,” he said.

The price of other items, like company plow trucks, is also being affected by the pandemic.

“Trucks that we were paying less than $10,000 for are over $15,000, and I’m sure that’s due to the pandemic,” Wickersheim said.

How to prepare now for snow removal

Residential and commercial customers are encouraged to make reservations for service ahead of the season.

The Colorado Department of Transportation told the Problem Solvers their supplies are well stocked and plows are ready to keep the state’s roads safe for drivers, using deicer made from sodium and magnesium chloride or sand.

Homeowners and apartment managers are encouraged to check with local hardware stores for available inventory of sidewalk treatments before the heavy snowfall season begins.