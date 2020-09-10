Preparation is the key to protecting your home during cold weather

DENVER (KDVR) – The unseasonably cold temperatures can be hard on your pipes, so now is the time to do a few things to protect them from damage.

Plumbing expert Lucas Metz of Done Plumbing and Heating tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers quickly shifting temperatures can cause pipes to contract and expand at a rate than can be harmful to materials like copper.

Metz recommends regulating the temperature by opening cabinets to allow warm air to enter the area. He emphasizes that outdoor water fixtures need attention as well.

“Make sure your hoses are disconnected from your house before it gets super cold so it just lets the water drain properly, make sure it doesn’t freeze and cause any damage” he said.

Metz tells FOX31 even if a cold spell is brief, you should keep safety in mind if you decide to turn on your furnace. Have it inspected, use a fresh air filter and install carbon monoxide detectors.

When it comes to using space heaters, never run cords under clutter, rugs, mattresses or other materials. Doing so can create a fire hazard.