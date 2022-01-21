Post-holiday sales are good; here’s how much you can save

DENVER (KDVR) — In a typical year, post-holiday sales would have dried up by now, but because of those shipping delays we experienced back in November and December, truck-loads of items are still arriving at stores.

Because of this, retailers are offering deep discounts in an effort to make up for what they missed out on leading up to Christmas.

A survey from TopCashBack.com found 82% of consumers plan to shop end of season sales.

This year, shoppers will find a lot of sale on sale type of things happening — such as 25% to 60% off clearance at Macy’s and 40% to 70% off select items at Bloomingdales.

According to consumer experts, stores are really focusing on clearing out winter items, holiday items and seasonal and limited edition items.

Given the delays we experienced leading up to the holidays, analysts say you can expect a little bit of a buffer right now.

“These sales can definitely last through January, February. Supplies will likely dwindle out towards mid-February. Again, the selections will likely be limited when consumers will be looking for an item, so if you see something that’s a seemingly good deal, our advice at TopCashBack.com is to compare prices and look for the item if you can find it cheaper somewhere else,” said Rebecca Gramuglia, a consumer expert at TopCashBack.com.

Gramuglia says if you can’t find it cheaper somewhere else, your best bet is to hop on that deal now because it might be out of stock later on, especially if it’s a store that doesn’t historically re-stock products.

A good piece of advice if you are looking for something specific is to check out the store’s website or to give them a call.