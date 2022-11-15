DENVER (KDVR) — Supply chain issues across the nation are affecting product availability and transportation costs. Businesses in Colorado are feeling the effects and bracing for the upcoming holiday season.

Albertsons grocery store told the Problem Solvers the company has ordered extra turkeys for Thanksgiving. Some items at home improvement stores may be low on stock, so plan early for any projects.

Customer demand is expected to break records this season, especially for high-end sporting goods and any type of décor that is constructed from PVC.

“Artificial greens, wreaths garlands, things like that are a little slower moving and also more expensive,” Trela Phelps of City Floral Garden Center said.

More Christmas trees were sold at City Floral before Thanksgiving in 2021, rather than after, for the first time in the business’ history. Demand is expected to be higher this year, even at tree lots in mountain areas.

What causes supply chain problems?

Supply chain problems are driven by a cycle of shifts in demand, labor shortages and high prices. All factors can disrupt the transportation of goods, slow production and limit stock, especially when it comes to products that require more than one part, like sporting goods.

Former professional racer John Phillips of TriBella Sports is the first and only American 10-time finisher of the world’s premier duathlon in Switzerland and has raced in Denmark and France.

“It’s so quiet, your blood is flowing, your heart’s pumping, and those beautiful magical endorphins you get,” he said.

The cyclist said that over the past year, the specialty bike business experienced significant shortages of parts. TriBella owner James Sharpe said he has not seen a similar supply chain disruption in his entire career.

Phillips explained that with so many components involved in constructing a high-performance bike, all are not equally available.

“All of those pieces aren’t necessarily made in the same factory,” he said.

Phillips added that availability of high-end performance bikes is now worse than it was in 2021 with back-ups already predicted for 2023.

“The coordination of this manufacturing with this metal and that manufacturing with that metal and bringing it all together basically is a whole lot to orchestrate,” he said.

The lack of availability of one part and the surplus of others creates the need to broaden the search.

“Maybe a shop in England has a part that we need,” Phillips said.

Diversification remains key through supply chain issues

Diversification has been the key to remaining successful during the global pandemic and supply chain shortage. The TriBella team does more than 700 bike fitting consultations per year at the Denver Fit Loft, an expansion of TriBella Sports’ ultra high-end business.

“We evaluate your body head to toe, we find out about your performance injury history, adjust the bike for the optimal biomechanics for your body,” Phillips said.

City Floral now offers additional holiday items, like take-home pies, to offer customers more convenience.

“With our growing location just 20 miles from here, we’re able to move a little quicker,” said Phelps, regarding the strategy targeted to maintaining a healthy supply of plants and seasonal flowers.

Other businesses, like Denver landmark restaurant the Cherry Cricket, bank on the loyalty of their hard-earned customers.

“With supply chain issues just working closely with your vendors is important,” general manager Heidi Ziepprecht said.

Many restaurants are responding to increased prices of items like chicken by adjusting menus in order to avoid passing the cost on to consumers.

Ziepprecht said the key is to offer customers the same quality food and experience they love and a place to call home.

“Sometimes at the end of the day if we’re out of something, we are, but that’s kind of how you find your new favorite thing right?” she said.