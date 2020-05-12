Pandemic causing delays in processing of tax refunds



DENVER (KDVR) — Are you still expecting a tax refund? There may be delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ellen Galariwicz mailed her 2019 tax return to the Internal Revenue Service in March but still hasn’t received a refund. She says the IRS’ online tracking tool says her refund has not been received.

Galariwicz adds that she usually receives her refund before May.

“It’s very frustrating!” she said.

The IRS told FOX31 that because Galariwicz mailed her return to the Ogden, Utah office rather than filing electronically, it may take a little more time.

Employees practicing social distancing are trying to process stimulus payments and regular tax returns all at once.

The backlog is also affecting tax attorneys in the Denver metro area.

Kevin Planegger of the Merrimack Law Firm said, “returns I’ve mailed in and even payments that I’ve mailed in, it’s a month later and I can’t even get an acknowledgment.”

Planegger says while the coronavirus pandemic presents an unprecedented situation, the tax refund system is still reliable.

“The IRS tries to prioritize getting the returns processed and refunds sent out as quickly as possible,” he said.

Those who filed electronically should receive their refunds in a timely manner.

Galariwicz says she’s relieved she won’t have to file another return.

“We’ll try to be patient for a little bit longer,” she said.