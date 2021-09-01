Pandemic-caused construction supply shortages could delay home warranty repairs

The coronavirus pandemic is still having an effect on the cost and availability of many construction materials. That could affect how problems covered by your home warranty are handled.

DENVER (KDVR) — The coronavirus pandemic is still having an effect on the cost and availability of many construction materials. That could affect how problems covered by your home warranty are handled.

The pandemic pushed the cost of materials above 170% earlier this year, which is still causing delays in the delivery of many needed supplies.

Robert Wells tells FOX31 he couldn’t wait to move into his beautiful new home last fall.

“(It is) another investment property and living the American dream,” he said.

But when Wells started to notice cracks around his front door and in his driveway, he became concerned. The home’s warranty expires in October.

“I’m worried about things not being fixed,” he said.

The Problem Solvers reached out to the builder, which responded immediately providing this statement:

“Lokal Homes is committed to building attainable housing in the Colorado front range and honoring all warranty responsibilities. We have experienced delays in the warranty process on Mr. Wells home as a result of supply chain constraints, trade partner availability, COVID impacts, and employee leave. This has clearly led to a frustrating process where the homeowner is waiting for work to be completed. Lokal customer service has been in regular communication with Mr. Well’s (as recently as Friday August 20th) and fully intends to complete all warranty work.

This has been an unprecedented housing market alongside the challenges created with COVID but we will continue to communicate and follow through on warranty commitments to homeowners.”

Wells tells FOX31 he wants the reassurance of a timeline for the completion of all repairs but is relieved to know the company will stand behind its warranty.

Consumer experts advise all homeowners to make sure any type of warranty includes a provision for getting the work done even under unusual circumstances. It is important to document damaged areas with pictures and video and report them right away.