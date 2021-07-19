P-EBT program brings $239 million in pandemic aid to Colorado families

DENVER (KDVR) — Since COVID-19 first made its way into our state, more than $239 million in pandemic aid has been issued to Colorado families.

The Colorado Department of Human Services along with the Colorado Department of Education helped issue the funds to over 300,000 students through the state’s P-EBT program.

“We are excited and just proud of the work that we’re able to do to distribute these funds to families and most important: we want to continue to promote school meals and enrollment alongside P-EBT as an important effort to make sure Colorado families can receive meals both at home and at school,” said Mia Donley, P-EBT Marketing & Outreach Lead.

Not only has the P-EBT programed helped students and families across Colorado, but it has also helped generate funds for local businesses.

“So obviously that is a huge support to local retailers and is a great thing also for Colorado producers – our agricultural industry benefits greatly,” explained Karla Maraccini, Division Director of Food and Energy Assistance.

According to CDHS, every $1 spent in food assistance creates about $1.79 in economic activity, which helps boost the state economic health.

“Not only are these benefits allowing families to purchase healthy food at home, it really is demonstrating the connection between our food assistance programs such as SNAP and WIC on our overall economic vitality – so these benefits help feed our students, but they also funding to our Colorado retailers such as our grocery stores and our farmers markets too,” said Donley.

When everything is said and done, CDHS believes it will have distributed over $300 million through the P-EBT program.

