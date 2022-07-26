DENVER (KDVR) — Hotel Tech Report finds that 47% of Americans ordered food through a delivery service app in 2021.

Companies are cracking down on security measures, but it’s important for customers to know the rules to stay safe. Security features are built into most apps, so you know exactly who to expect and don’t open the door for the wrong person.

Troy, a food service delivery driver, told FOX31 he has had food delivered by passengers riding along with employees. He said it is confusing and unsettling because the picture provided on the app does not match the person he sees knocking at the door.

“It is unacceptable for someone to just hop out of a car and come to my door and expect me to open it in the middle of the night,” he said.

Uber Eats, Postmates and DoorDash are services that are safely used by millions, and rules are in place to keep it that way, like background checks, so you know who you’re interacting with.

Services like DoorDash enforce strict rules requiring deliveries to only be made by vetted employees. Others are not allowed to ride in cars or make deliveries. Violations are swiftly addressed.

Consumer experts tell the Problem Solvers customers should stick with apps that are familiar and never open the door for anyone not scheduled to make your delivery.