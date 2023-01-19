COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — An older couple in Commerce City was left with an electrical nightmare after work crews failed to complete a rewiring job.

“If you plug something in there, it gets shorted out and burns immediately,” said Herman Hallman. He told the Problem Solvers that some outlets are not working after their fuse box was moved outside.

“Certain switches you turn, it just knocks all the electricity out,” he said.

The problem has left the couple without dependable power to use their kitchen or heating system, which is especially difficult during Colorado’s January winter storms.

Hallman said the non-profit organization that provides the services ran out of funding before the job was finished. FOX31 reached out to the organization and is still waiting for confirmation of when or if the job will be finished.

The Hallmans say they are living with daily inconvenience and even fear for their safety.

“I have to come back here at least twice a week and reset this box because it’ll cut everything out,” Hallman said.

The Problem Solvers are working to find a qualified electrician who can finish the job.