Officers involved in Elijah McClain case now on non-enforcement duties

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) -The FOX31 Problem Solvers have learned the three officers who were involved in the altercation with Elijah McClain have been placed on “non-enforcement” duties at the Aurora Police Department.

Nathan Woodyard, Jason Rosenblatt, and Randy Roedema are each serving duties that do not require direct, face-to-face interaction with the general public. They are not in positions in which they will take law enforcement actions. This could include administrative work, paperwork, or other similar duties.

Woodyard and Rosenblatt were moved to “non-enforcement” duties on June 13, 2020, and Roedema was moved to the new assignment on June 20, 2020. A spokesperson for Aurora Police indicated one reason for the move is for the officers’ safety.

Various police and city employees have received death threats in recent weeks, according to a spokesperson for Aurora PD.

The three officers did not face criminal charges for their involvement in the case but they all served seven days of administrative leave last August.

McClain was wearing a mask on the night of August 24, 2019 when someone called 911 to report that he seemed suspicious. McClain often wore the mask while jogging, according to his family and friends. He was not committing a crime and was unarmed when police approached him.

McClain was confronted by three police officers, injected with ketamine by paramedics and later died.