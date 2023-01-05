Gun found on suspect in secondary search during booking into Jeffco jail (Photo credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — An Edgewater police officer will face an internal affairs investigation after he apparently failed to find a handgun on a suspect brought to the Jefferson County Jail on New Year’s Eve.

Officer Derek Stakley had arrested 29-year-old Larry Lucero for violation of a protection order.

Lucero was handcuffed with his arms behind his back when a deputy at the jail doing a standard secondary search discovered a handgun in Lucero’s waistband as Lucero was being booked into the jail.

The gun was not loaded but a spokeswoman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Lucero made a twisting motion as he was being searched, perhaps as an attempt to prevent the deputy from discovering the gun during the booking process.

Edgewater Police Chief Eric Sonstegard told the Problem Solvers: “An administrative investigation will be initiated to determine all of the details.”

Lucero is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond and is expected to face a new count of possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Denver suspect shoots officer outside booking area

The incident happened just one month after a Denver police officer was shot in the neck by a suspect brought to the downtown detention center.

Daniel Cheeseman, 33, is facing two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer and possession of a weapon by a previous offender for the Nov. 28 incident.

Despite being handcuffed with his hands behind his back, Denver police said Cheeseman managed to fire four shots from a gun arresting officers failed to find on him after he was brought to the Sally Port area of the jail to be booked.

One of the bullets went through the neck of Officer Jordan Archuleta, who was released from a Denver hospital the following day and is expected to make a full recovery.

Archuleta and his partner Alicia Martinez face an internal affairs investigation for their apparent failure to find the gun on Cheeseman after he was arrested for fentanyl possession and car theft.