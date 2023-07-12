DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver Police Department detective investigated for not securing his duty weapon won’t face punishment, even though his son is serving five years for using his father’s department-issued weapon to commit a pair of shootings.

Samuel Rose, 18, pleaded guilty on May 18, 2023, to five counts related to a pair of Littleton house shootings in May 2022 when he was 16 years old. The counts were possession of a handgun by a juvenile, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, second-degree assault and aggravated juvenile offender.

His father, Denver Police Department Detective Asher Rose, faced an internal affairs investigation for violating the police department’s policy for storage of any department-authorized firearms.

The Problem Solvers obtained a copy of the internal affairs summary report through a records request and the report’s official finding was “not sustained” for a department violation.

Victim disappointed with decision

“I was just really flabbergasted, I guess is a good word, because how could he not have violated any policies when his duty weapon was used to shoot my home?” Jessica Edgar asked.

It’s her Littleton townhome that Samuel Rose admitted to shooting on May 15, 2022, two days after he fired multiple shots into another Littleton home.

“Our son didn’t sleep in his room for more than six months before we convinced him to get back down there,” Edgar said.

The Littleton mom told FOX31 the bullet that came through her son’s bedroom nearly hit him in the head while he was sitting at his computer.

“About four inches from his head. If he would have moved to the right at all, he would have taken that bullet,” she said.

Edgar said the close call could’ve been avoided had Rose kept his guns locked up and out of reach from a son that he knew was troubled.

What the internal affairs investigation uncovered

The six-page internal affairs report mentioned, “Detective Rose related his ex-wife recently moved out of fear of his son, and his son said he had shortened someone $400.00 and drug dealers were looking to kill him.”

“I’m appalled at Denver Police Department right now, that they haven’t done something about this,” Edgar said. “This father, if he cared about his kid at all, would have made sure that he didn’t have access to those weapons. He (Samuel) was a hot mess. I mean, this kid was, he was ready to go kill somebody. He would have killed my kid.”

Ballistics tests performed on behalf of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office determined the handgun Samuel Rose used in the Littleton house shootings was a department-issued duty weapon belonging to his father.

Rose told internal affairs he didn’t know his duty weapon (he has more than one) was missing at the time of the shootings. Nor did he know two other handguns were missing when deputies found them on Samuel Rose the day he was arrested June 16, 2022, in a Toyota 4-Runner that his father said Samuel took without permission.

What Samuel Rose did with his dad’s guns

One of the weapons found on Samuel Rose on the day of his arrest was later traced back to a shooting on January 18, 2022.

In addition, investigators uncovered photos Samuel Rose posted of himself on June 7, 2022, on Snapchat holding a pair of rifles and another Snapchat photo of himself with a gun in his waistband on June 10.

In sum, Samuel Rose was able to access firearms belonging to his father six times in six months:

January 18, 2022: Shooting at a Walgreens (5870 Kipling Parkway)

May 13, 2022: House shooting

May 15, 2022: House shooting

June 7, 2022: Snapchat photo

June 10, 2022: Snapchat photo

June 16, 2202: Arrested by Jeffco deputies with two handguns in his possession

In his interview with internal affairs, Rose said he was unaware each time one of his guns was taken because he insisted he kept his gun safe hidden in his bedroom.

“The safe was securely locked, with the key always hidden remotely or with me …,” the report said.

Regarding how his son was able to access his gun safe, Rose said, “I believe he searched the room when he was home alone. There were times in the past when he would steal money and credit cards for his drug habit.”

What the department’s policy is for firearm storage

DPD’s policy for the storage of firearms states:

“Officers must ensure that all personally owned, department authorized firearms, including any firearm used on or off-duty, are kept secure at all times.”

“He violated policy. ‘At all times’ means 100% of the time and at least on six occasions this kid had access to his weapons. And that’s the only ones we know about,” Edgar said.

The internal affairs report stated, “Detective Rose stated his son does not have access to the gun safe. Assuming these statements to be true, Detective Rose took sufficient measures to secure his firearms at all times.”

The summary also said, “There is not a preponderance of the evidence indicating whether Detective Rose did or did not violate policy … therefore, a violation of this specification is not sustained.”

Expert weighs in on IA decision

“The problem lies is that there’s conflicting information in the findings in the IA investigation itself,” Natasha Powers said. She is a former California police officer who now operates Powers Police Practices, Consulting and Investigations and testifies in civil lawsuits as a police misconduct expert.

“You can’t have it both ways. You can’t have it (IA Findings) be ‘sufficient’ and also have these six other times that you know of where the guns were removed from the safe and taken by the son and other gun crimes were committed,” Powers said, who added that Edgar has good reason to feel DPD failed to hold one of its own accountable. “It wouldn’t sit well with me either.”

“I think they were trying to protect one of their own. I don’t think that they had any intention of holding him (Asher Rose) responsible,” Edgar said.

Denver police statement

Colorado passed a safe storage law in 2021 that makes it a misdemeanor for a juvenile to gain access to a firearm without the permission of the juvenile’s parent or guardian.

The Jefferson County prosecutor’s office has previously told the Problem Solvers it didn’t have evidence to charge Asher with that crime.

In a statement, Denver Police told FOX31: “The Denver Police Internal Affairs Bureau and Conduct Review Office thoroughly investigated and reviewed this case, with oversight from the Office of the Independent Monitor. Upon review of the case findings, they were unable to substantiate through a preponderance of the evidence that the officer failed to properly secure his weapon.”