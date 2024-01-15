AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Single-digit temperatures are causing heating and hot water problems at many apartment buildings across the Denver metro area.

Nakisha Ashley told FOX31 she has not had consistent heat in her unit at the Richfield Apartments since October. Now the severe weather is only making it more difficult to stay warm.

“I’ve got a blanket wrapped around my neck to get ready to go to work in the morning,” Ashley said.

Ashley said she’s contacted maintenance about the issue.

The Problem Solvers reached out to the property management company, which was not available on the holiday.

Ashley said she appreciates that the management provided space heaters for residents and sent out a notice saying repairs are underway, but it is unacceptable to continue to endure the cold season without heat.

“You guys are asking me and expecting me to pay my rent and everything on time. I just want my heat fixed — that is all I’m asking for,” Ashley said.

The Problem Solvers will continue to reach out to the management.

Keeping your home warm in the winter

Xcel Energy recommends putting a seal under your door and around windows to keep warm air inside your home. Never cover the cords of space heaters with rugs or mattresses, and never leave them unattended.

Any problems with heating or hot water should be reported to your landlord immediately.