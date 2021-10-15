New travel hacks can get best holiday flight deals out of DIA

DENVER (KDVR) — New travel hacks being shared could help save you hundreds of dollars on your holiday flights out of Denver International Airport this season.

Prices on airfare are going up nearly every day as we inch closer to the holidays.

The good news: Travel experts tell the Problem Solvers they’re still seeing some great fares, even last minute ones, for travel over Thanksgiving right now out of DIA.

But analysts say this year, holiday travel is going to feel a lot more like 2019, which is why you should purchase your tickets as soon as possible.

Some new hacks include booking your Thanksgiving flights before Halloween. After Halloween, travel experts say domestic fares will increase and cost around $400 roundtrip.

Right now they’re about $100 less, depending on which travel service you use.

When you look ahead to Christmas, analysts at ScottsCheapFlights.com say flights will be even busier and more expensive.

Fortunately, there is some cost-saving advice:

“If we’re talking the Christmas holidays, if you’re going to travel on those peak travel dates like Dec. 22, Dec. 23, you’re going to be paying a little bit more, no matter what. That said, if you’re willing to be a little more flexible either traveling earlier or on Christmas Day, you’ll get a better deal. We saw a $137 nonstop roundtrip [flight] from Denver up to Montana to see Yellowstone,” said Willis Orlando with ScottsCheapFlights.com.

If you’re looking to travel internationally for the holidays, you’ll find some cheap deals right now, including a roundtrip flight from Denver to Cancun over Thanksgiving for $220 roundtrip.

According to a new report from Expedia, the ideal day to book a flight is now on a Sunday, rather than a Friday.

By booking on a Sunday, research shows travelers can save about 5% on domestic flights.

Some experts suggest instead of booking on a certain day or time, try traveling on a certain day and time instead.

“Traveling on say a Tuesday, a Wednesday or a Saturday is going to be significantly cheaper 99 times out of 100 than flying on a Monday or a Friday. Business travelers aren’t traveling on those days, which means prices are lower,” Orlando explained.