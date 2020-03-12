New dog-friendly zones proposed in Denver parks; Problem Solvers find locations where you’re most likely to get a ticket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- The city of Denver is considering proposals to convert parts of Denver parks into dog-friendly zones in which dogs can run freely with no leash.

“We have a community-driven process where people can propose a new dog park in a place where they think that there’s a need,” said Liza Hunholz, the assistant director for the park ranger program for Denver Parks and Recreation.

Hunholz said the city is most seriously considering requests to change parts of Washington Park, Quality Hill Park and Rosedale Park into areas where dogs are welcome without their leashes. However, the decision-making process is community-driven and could take several months.

“I think just in central downtown Denver we don’t have enough dog parks, and the ones that we do, they’re really tiny – like really tiny and absolutely filthy. There’s no shade. There’s really no grass, so I think Denver can really do better on their dog parks,” Sarah Fitzer said, a dog owner who likes the idea of having additional options.

Laurie Tabachnick, who works as a planning project manager for Denver Parks and Recreation, said the city received so many proposals for new dog parks in recent months, it is not currently accepting new ideas. However, community members are encouraged to participate in the evaluation process for the three proposals currently being considered.

“I would love if there were more places where (my dog) could go play and she could run around,” said Adam Rosseau, a dog owner who says it can be difficult for apartment-dwellers to find a place to play Frisbee with their pets in the city.

Meanwhile, park rangers are regularly giving tickets to people who allow their dogs to roam without leashes at parks where the practice is not permitted.

“On busy days, I find that having your dog off leash is extremely egregious,” Jodie Ehrich said, a senior park ranger in the southwest district of Denver. “When you have 100 people all in the meadow, and your dog’s running through different groups of people…that can be terrifying and a potentially hazardous situation for a number of reasons.”

Hunholz said the leash law exists for safety reasons.

“Having a dog on a leash keeps it safe, and having it off a leash, it is more likely to be running into traffic and to get hit by a car. It’s more likely to approach a dog or to be injured by another dog, chase wildlife or be injured by wildlife. So, there’s a lot of reasons why we want people to keep their dog on a leash,” Hunholz said.

According to a FOX31 Problem Solvers analysis of citations issued last year, Ehrich wrote the most tickets to people who let their dogs run freely. Combined, park rangers wrote approximately 216 tickets, totaling nearly $22,000.

“We base it off a lot of things,” Ehrich said of her decision to write a citation. “If the dog is out of control, if the dog is really far away from the owner, if the dog is approaching other people in the park, if the dog is approaching other dogs or wildlife, and it depends on whether or not we’ve gotten a complaint that day.”

The Problem Solvers' analysis determined the tickets, which are $100 per dog, are most often written at Washington Park and Cheeseman Park. Commons, Harvard Gulch, Observatory and Berkeley parks are also near the top of the list.

Ehrich said she has seen dogs attack other dogs because one was on a leash and one was not.

“A lot of dogs are leash aggressive and them being on a leash and seeing another dog off leash just really causes them a great deal of anxiety and can turn them aggressive,” Ehrich said. “A lot of people think that this is their park, and we want people to have that ownership of the park, but the park is everybody’s park, so it needs to be safe for everybody, not just one user group.”