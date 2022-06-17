DENVER (KDVR) — A Nebraska man pleaded guilty to posting multiple threats on Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s Instagram account.

Griswold’s chief of staff confirmed to FOX31 that Travis Ford of Lincoln, Nebraska made several threats in August 2021 toward the elected official.

The Problem Solvers have obtained the comments posted on Griswold’s account. The threats asked, “Do you feel safe? You shouldn’t. Do you think Soros will/can protect you?”

Another post commented on the secretary’s security detail. It read, “Your security detail is far too think and incompetent to protect you. This world is unpredictable these days….anything can happen to anyone.”

Ford is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 6 and could face up to two years in prison.

A press release from the Department of Justice said Ford also threatened President Biden.

The office of public affairs released a press release with the following comment:

“The Justice Department will not tolerate illegal threats of violence against public officials,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “Threats of violence against election officials are dangerous for people’s safety and dangerous for our democracy, and we will use every resource at our disposal to disrupt and investigate those threats and hold perpetrators accountable.”