FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A Larimer County prosecutor has been fired over a naked photo that made him the victim of blackmail.

“The only person that wins out of this whole situation is the blackmailers,” the former prosecutor said in an exclusive interview with the Problem Solvers. “This is why blackmail works, is that people, victims, are afraid to come out and disclose whatever it was that was captured in the first place.”

The former prosecutor asked the Problem Solvers not to identify him since he was the victim of a reported crime, and FOX31 has agreed.

In April, the former assistant district attorney filed a report with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office as a victim of “criminal extortion” after he visited the website AdultFriendFinder.com.

“I thought it was another, you know, consenting adults online looking to hook up … the person on the other side of the profile shared some naked photographs and asked me to reciprocate. I did do that,” the former prosecutor said.

Nude photo exchange leads to blackmail

Soon, the person who sent photos of a partially naked woman in a bathtub claimed to be at the Armstrong Hotel in Fort Collins and suggest a hook-up that sounded like prostitution, according to the fired prosecutor.

“You know, that’s a hard line for me, and I said ‘no.’ And at that point, things turned to blackmail because they already had those pictures (of me),” he said.

According to the sheriff’s report obtained by the Problem Solvers, the blackmailers wanted “$1,000.00 to a PayPal account registered to ‘jerwintabuzo’ or else the photos he sent to this unknown person would be leaked to his family members.”

“That was terrifying,” the former prosecutor said.

He agreed to pay the money after he was sent an actual list of his friends and family that the blackmailers had apparently pulled off the internet.

“You know, I thought that that was the only way to make it stop. I told myself that, you know, that’s a lot of money and that’s going to hurt. But it’s an expensive lesson, and it’s a lesson that I need to learn,” he said.

But after the money was sent, the scammers demanded $300 more and finally another $100 — $1,400 total to “delete the social media profiles they were creating,” according to the sheriff’s report.

“When I was anticipating that it was going to be published, the pictures … I put out messages on social media saying, ‘Oh, my account’s been hacked. If you see something obscene purporting to be for me, delete it. It’s not really me,’ which strictly speaking was not true, but it was what I consider a white lie to protect my privacy,” the fired prosecutor said.

Facebook post leads to prosecutor’s firing

He said the white lie he put on his Facebook page ended up being part of the reason his boss, Larimer County District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin, used to fire him.

McLaughlin declined to speak with the Problem Solvers on camera, but in an email his office said, “The District Attorney determined that the conduct and judgment fell below the standards required of a District Attorney employee and supervisor.”

A spokesman for McLaughlin added that the prosecutor was in no way let go because of his status as a victim of sextortion.

“Naive, dumb, those are fine words. Certainly not the kind of sophistication that you would expect a criminal prosecutor to bring to online engagement … But I weigh that against a career in prosecution and against the work that I have done,” the former prosecutor said. “The fact that there are literally murderers, rapists, even a serial rapist, that are off the streets in part because of the work that I’ve done for the DA’s office, and I understand his (McLaughlin’s) hesitancy. I just wonder if that one incident offsets all those years. I don’t think it’s fair for him to fire me.”

But the fired prosecutor also told the Problem Solvers he wouldn’t want to work for the DA in Larimer County if McLaughlin no longer had confidence in him.

“If there’s someone out there that sees this and is more careful as a result, even if they see this and think, wow, what a moron that guy was. But if that changes how they interact online and there’s one less victim out there, then I think it’s worth telling the story,” the former prosecutor said.

Who were these ‘sextortionists?’

Detectives from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office determined the online scammers were most likely based in the Philippines, and the nude photo of the woman was just a stock image of social media star that could be found on numerous websites.

The fired prosecutor told the Problem Solvers he had no regrets about making a report to the sheriff’s office, even though he admits if he hadn’t, the district attorney would have probably never learned he had been blackmailed and he would still have his job.

“I’m disappointed that word got out and that it was treated with less than the confidence that I would expect a victim of an intimate crime to be treated with. My biggest regrets were more to do with online safety and becoming intimate with someone who I wasn’t 100% certain of their identity,” the former prosecutor said.