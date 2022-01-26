More workers are taking on side gigs in the Denver metro area

Problem Solvers

DENVER (KDVR) — Whether it’s because Coloradans are looking to save some extra cash or because they’re feeling the effects of inflation, a new report shows out of the 100 largest cities in America, Denver has the 6th most residents with side hustles.

The report from BackgroundChecks.org found 3.4% of workers in the Denver-Lakewwood-Aurora area currently have a side gig; that’s higher than the national average which is at 2.5%.

In the Denver metro, 3.4% equates to 42,915 workers.

According to the data — which comes from the U.S. Census Bureau — workers with side gigs in our metro area cities are earning an additional $6,000 a year on average.

The research goes on to show side hustles have bumped up Coloradans’ median total income up to $84,000 a year.

One of the most popular side hustles in the metro is delivery driving for food services, such as GrubHub or InstaCart.

