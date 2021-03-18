More than half of Americans plan to travel for Spring Break in 2021

DENVER (KDVR) — A new survey shows more than half of Americans, including plenty of Coloradans, plan to travel for Spring Break this year.

According to the data from Cars.com, 57% of the people they surveyed plan to travel at least 50 miles from home.

That percentage is actually higher than pre-pandemic levels, when only 54% of people said they would travel for Spring Break that year.

Data provided by Cars.com

“That was very surprising information,” said Kelsey Mays, Assistant Managing Editor at Cars.com.

The group has been collecting throughout the pandemic related to travel.

“Right around the 4th of July in 2020 we saw intentions to travel really kind of creep back up and then it kind of fell after Labor Day. And now we’re seeing people just want to get out of the house again,” Mays said.

Out of the 57% of people who plan to travel for Spring Break this year, research shows 70% are choosing to drive. That’s up from 57% in 2019.

“We’re seeing the car can really be this sort of safe haven, both for getting out mentally and getting out physically and people are really seeing it as the best choice for them during the pandemic. And we’re really seeing that come on strong here even in the Spring break of 2021,” said Mays.

The reasons for travel aren’t that surprising at all.

Of the group of people who plan to travel, 40% said they just needed to get out of the house.

“For a huge percentage of Americans home is where they’ve been confined now for a year,” Mays said. “So the need to get out now, to escape makes a lot of sense. It’s very understandable”.