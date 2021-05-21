More than $10K in costumes stolen from local entertainment business’s storage unit

DENVER (KDVR) — A local business focused on making children’s princess meet and greet dreams come true is now the victim of thieves who stole more than $10,000 of their costumes from a storage unit in the RiNo neighborhood.

Royally Enchanted Princess and Character Parties brings the feeling of Disney to Colorado.

“What we bring is not just the look but the feeling,” owner Lindsay Robert said. “What we live for is that connection and that excitement and that interaction.”

As a business centered on interaction, the company could barely run during the past year of this pandemic.

Right as restrictions are lifted and the company is gearing up for its first big weekend of 16 party appearances, Robert tells FOX31 Problem Solvers she got a shocking surprise with a call from her actress.

Robert said the actress went to go pick up a costume at their storage unit in RiNo. She then sent a photo showing the unit was completely emptied Thursday night.

“Not a piece of clothing in there, not a hanger not a bobby pin, it’s all gone, probably close to $10,000 to $15,000 worth of stuff,” Robert said. “It’s heartbreaking to be in this position, by taking the meat and potatoes of what we do just makes it just that much more difficult to return to normal.”