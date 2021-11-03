More people planning on driving to visit family, friends for Thanksgiving

DENVER (KDVR) — Unlike last Thanksgiving, more people are expected to travel this month to see their family and friends for the holiday.

According to multiple surveys, a majority of travelers are planning on reaching their destinations by driving, rather than flying.

That’s what The Vacationer found in a recent poll, after 67% of respondents said they plan on traveling by car.

Another new survey, this one from Rent.com, reflects similar responses.

The data shows nearly half of those traveling for the holiday (44.1%) plan on driving fewer than 50 miles to visit loved ones.

The survey goes on to show a majority of people plan on staying at their destination for less than a day.

“In some situations they haven’t been able to see their families in quite some time and this is the first real holiday season in two years they’re able to get together. So I think some people, if they are traveling, are going to take advantage of that and try to stay a little bit longer,” said Brian Carberry, senior managing editor at Rent.com.

Just about 8% of those surveyed by Rent.com said they were planning on spending 7+ days with loved ones for Thanksgiving.