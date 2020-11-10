More ketamine changes at state and local levels including bodycam review

DENVER (KDVR) — An Eagle County emergency services company is now reviewing law enforcement body-camera footage every time one of its paramedics sedates a patient with ketamine there.

“We…have taken your concerns to heart,” said Will Dunn, the senior manager of clinical services for Eagle County Paramedic Services.

Dunn was responding to concerns from public commenters during Monday’s Emergency Medical Practice Advisory Council meeting. The group, also known as EMPAC, makes recommendations to the state health department about the use of ketamine by paramedics.

“I believe we are doing everything we can to make sure we’re doing this according to the law and in a manner that is safe,” he said.

Dunn, who has more than 30 years of experience working in the emergency medical services field, said the idea to review body camera footage occurred to him after he saw footage from the cases of Elijah McClain and Elijah McKnight, both of whom were injected with ketamine and hospitalized after police altercations in 2019. McClain later died.

Dunn is not affiliated with either case.

A coroner could not rule out an unexpected reaction to the drug among other things as a possible contributor to McClain’s death.

“The death of Elijah McClain was a tragedy. Nobody ever wants to see that,” said Dunn. “I don’t want to see that in Eagle County or any community that I’m working, and I promise you that I take your concerns to heart.”

McKnight, whose case involving South Metro Fire Rescue paramedics was first uncovered by the FOX31 Problem Solvers, was intubated and spent several days in the intensive care unit after receiving two doses of the sedative following a police altercation.

A state investigation and SMFR’s self-review found protocol was followed, but neither agency provided supportive documentation showing how their assessments were made.

“I take the role of the safety of the public very seriously. I also take the role of being a paramedic pretty seriously,” said Dunn.

Dunn said he believes ketamine has been an important tool for his paramedic colleagues, some of whom have struggled to deliver medical assistance to aggressive, agitated, uncontrollable patients.

“I have had colleagues be injured. I have had patients die because we couldn’t get extreme agitation under control, and those are horrible, horrible feelings to have,” he said. “I believe that the administration of ketamine does keep members of the public safe.”

Dr. Kevin McVaney, an emergency physician at Denver Health who also serves as an EMPAC member, said ketamine is the safest sedative that can be used to calm an agitated patient.

“All sedatives have significantly negative consequences,” he said, “And of those sedatives, ketamine offers the best safety profile.”

McVaney spoke in response to public commenters who expressed concern about the state’s ketamine policies, including Anita Springsteen, the Lakewood City councilwoman whose boyfriend, Jeremiah Axtell, was sedated with ketamine last January, following a police altercation.

Springsteen said she considers ketamine administrations to be forced injections that are “inhumane” and “criminal.”

“It is a violation of human rights and a violation of the right to medical consent,” Springsteen said. “It is assault and battery. The problem is medical directors giving ill-trained paramedics the right to use their license to force a date rape drug to essentially rape people with hypodermic needles without any idea about other contraindicated drugs while in the field. The problem is law enforcement’s influence over paramedics and medical directors to the point that you’re willing to disregard the Hippocratic Oath of ‘Do no harm,’” she said.

McVaney said police should not have any involvement in medical decisions.

“What is described as the police dictating use of a medication like ketamine is abhorrent to me, and it is abhorrent to everyone on this council. If that is the case, we need to end that.

“Yes, we work in cooperation with police because we are all on the same team together, and the way that the circumstance works in order to go hands on, on this patient, needs to be coordinated with police, but always, in all circumstances, medical decisions and medication administrations should be made by medical professionals without influence on medical issues from the police,” McVaney said.

McVaney explained that the state’s ketamine program evolved after a series of in-custody deaths around the years 2011 and 2012 in which a restrained person suffered cardiac arrest and died due to their restraint.

“When dealing with severe agitation, it is so much more beneficial to the patient to use a sedative medication in order to rapidly get them to safe medical treatment than it is to use brute force,” he said.

McVaney added that agitated people should only be sedated for two reasons: “That the reason for (the patient’s) agitation is medically appropriate…and the second indication is that there is no other way to safely bring that person to help. Once that’s done, I strongly believe that ketamine is the most rapid and safe method for bringing that person to a situation where they can be safely put in an ambulance and brought to the emergency department.”

During Monday’s meeting, council members also discussed new, more thorough, for collecting and compiling data related to ketamine complications around the state.

A new tracking form is being developed for use starting in 2021. There will also be a new rule that requires the state health department to be alerted within 24 hours if a patient suffers cardiac arrest or dies after receiving the drug.